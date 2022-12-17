Submit Release
State unemployment reaches lowest rate since June 2008 under Gov. Lujan Grisham

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state Department of Workforce Solutions announced on Friday that New Mexico’s unemployment rate has decreased to 4.1%, the lowest the rate since June 2008.

The governor released the following statement:

“Our sustained investments in economic growth and workforce development have once-again brought New Mexico’s unemployment rate to a 14-year low. As employment continues to increase and businesses continue to expand, New Mexico is now home to more business establishments than prior to the pandemic. And not only are we creating new jobs, but with record college enrollment and free tuition, we are supporting growing businesses by training New Mexicans for the skilled workforce of the future.”

