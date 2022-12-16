Đà Nẵng-Ahmedabad route opens

VIETNAM, December 16 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vietjet has announced a direct route connecting Đà Nẵng and Ahmedabad (India).

With four return flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, Vietjet offers opportunities to experience unprecedented flights priced from only VNĐ239,000 per leg for more than four flying hours.

The prices can be better when passengers hunt for zero đồng tickets to fly with Vietjet in three golden days of promotion every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, applying for all routes connecting Việt Nam and India, according to Vietjet.

The beautiful and ancient Ahmedabad has unique features, which are different from New Delhi or Mumbai, with architectural works from ancient to modern including Bhadra Fort, Swaminarayan temple and Hathee Singh Jain. The Calico Textile Museum, which owns one of the world's most complete collections of antique textiles, is also a must-visit when you come to Ahmedabad.

In addition, people and tourists will also have opportunities to visit "the most livable city in Việt Nam", experience the Central Heritage journey from Đà Nẵng to Hội An, Huế to discover beautiful beaches, the most luxurious resorts, or visit the Golden Bridge and Dragon Bridge to experience the unique culture, art and cuisine of Vietnamese.— VNS