Interstate 90 Reopened From Rapid City to Wyoming Border (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)

For Immediate Release: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Contact: Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City (exit 67 at Box Elder) to the Wyoming state line reopened as of 2 p.m. (MT) / 3 p.m. (CT). Travelers should expect to encounter slippery roads and continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.

SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm system, visibility, and road conditions. The closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place throughout the overnight.

In addition to the Interstate closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Vehicles have become stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on these state highways to avoid Interstate closures. These stranded vehicles create hazards for snowplow operators and delay operations. Please avoid travel.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

