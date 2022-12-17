Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,798 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 90 Reopened From Rapid City to Wyoming Border (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Contact:  Todd Seaman, Rapid City Region Engineer, 605-394-2248

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City (exit 67 at Box Elder) to the Wyoming state line reopened as of 2 p.m. (MT) / 3 p.m. (CT). Travelers should expect to encounter slippery roads and continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.   

SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm system, visibility, and road conditions. The closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place throughout the overnight.

In addition to the Interstate closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Vehicles have become stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on these state highways to avoid Interstate closures. These stranded vehicles create hazards for snowplow operators and delay operations. Please avoid travel.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

-30-

You just read:

Interstate 90 Reopened From Rapid City to Wyoming Border (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.