EMT TikTok creator responds to deadly RSV outbreak with free course for parents

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "I couldn't believe teachers were going to school while sick", said Kieram Litchfield, TikTok's most popular first aid instructor , known for his survival tip videos which have received over 100 million views in 2022."After a friend who works in daycare told me this I felt I had to do something about it to educate the public. RSV is a potentially deadly respiratory virus and it spreads very easily in places like day care facilities.", he continued.Over the past few months, according to the CDC's website, there's been a 3x in the number of RSV hospitalizations, compared to last year, with over 75% of patients being infants under one year old."Newborns don't come with an owner's manual. Parents can get fully informed about RSV with my free course and we can actually prevent these defenseless babies from being hospitalized.", he explained.In response to the RSV outbreak, Litchfield created a free 35 minute online video course, complete with quizzes, as a Christmas gift to parents.The course teaches parents:-What's fact and what's fiction regarding RSV-What RSV actually does to the body-How to spot the symptoms of RSV-How to treat your child if they get RSV-How to prevent getting it-What to do if a baby can't breathe-And much moreWhile this course is aimed at parents of infants, the information is applicable to anyone who wants to understand and combat RSV."People prefer watching video, and not everyone has the attention span to read. So, I made the course into bite-sized, easy-to-digest video lessons. Also, I tried to make the information as simple as possible so that even a child could understand it, with simple English. And of course, no fear, just facts.", Litchfield explained."Flu Season peaks in January and doesn't end until March, therefore it is crucial that we get this information out into the public so parents can get informed and save lives", he continued.

