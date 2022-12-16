Governor Newsom Announces CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray’s Upcoming Retirement 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Amanda Ray at the end of the year following more than three decades of service at the Department.

“Commissioner Ray has been a steadfast partner in our work to protect public safety, build a CHP that is more representative of California’s communities and create a criminal justice system that better serves all Californians,” said Governor Newsom. “Working her way up the ranks to become the first woman to lead the CHP, Commissioner Ray is an inspiration to the next generation of women and men stepping up to serve our communities with compassion and understanding. I thank her for her committed leadership and service over more than 30 years at CHP and wish her all the best for the future.”

Appointed by Governor Newsom to serve as CHP Commissioner in 2020, Commissioner Ray is the first woman and second African American ever to lead the CHP. Deputy Commissioner Sean Duryee will serve as Acting CHP Commissioner upon Commissioner Ray’s retirement at the end of the year.