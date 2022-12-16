Submit Release
Mule Deer Buck left to waste near Lucile, ID

A 4X4 mule deer buck was shot and left to waste near Lucile between the evening of 13 December and morning of 14 December.  This is one of many deer that are shot and wasted every year. This deer was shot close to a popular recreation spot above the boat ramp, giving hope that a motorist or boater may have witnessed the occurrence.  One can only guess why several animals in the vicinity have been deliberately killed and wasted, recently.

The shooter(s) made no attempt to recover the deer. However, the head was removed before a Conservation Officer was able to respond, possibly by the individual(s) responsible. Evidence at the scene indicates that the shooter shot from close to Hwy 95 and did not attempt to retrieve the meat.  Over the past month, Idaho Fish & Game has investigated multiple elk and deer shot and wasted by poachers in Idaho County.  Anyone that may have noticed the guilty party are encouraged to report suspicious activity. Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.  Anyone having information about this poaching incident or others is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800)632-5999 or IDFG Clearwater Region (208)799-5010. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous. 

