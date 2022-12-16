Submit Release
Aerial seeding on Craig Mountain WMA

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) recently conducted aerial seeding of 250 acres on the Craig Mountain WMA. Aerial seeding operations were conducted to improve soil stability and reestablish native grasses to areas that were burned in the Snake River Complex Fire in 2021.

IDFG has conducted several fire rehabilitation projects on the Craig Mountain WMA in response to the Snake River Complex Fire. Efforts have focused on restoration and improvement of canyon grassland and forest habitats. These projects include logging, forest thinning and mastication, noxious weed treatments, Douglas fir pheromone releases, aerial seedings, and tree plantings. Several of these projects were conducted during 2022 and efforts are planned to continue through 2024.

