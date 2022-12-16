Macao Polytechnic University Wins “APQN Quality Awards”

MACAU, December 16 - Macao Polytechnic University has been conferred the “APQN Quality Awards – Best Practice of QA during COVID Pandemic” at the 2022 session of Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) held in Singapore. It is the only tertiary education institution in Macao to win the “APQN Quality Awards”.

This award from APQN is an endorsement of MPU’s endeavours and achievements in teaching quality assurance and academic research during the COVID pandemic. MPU, in response to the challenges during the epidemic, has set up a functional working group and formulated relevant guidelines. Through multiple mechanisms, online, offline and mixed teaching have been arranged in accordance with pandemic prevention requirements, and various measures have been taken to ensure that teaching is carried out in an orderly manner. Meanwhile, it has strengthened its learning support for students, so that students maintain good contact and communication with faculty members and the university. In addition, MPU has hosted international academic conferences on higher education with the theme of teaching quality assurance during the pandemic for three consecutive years, providing exchange opportunities for experts and scholars from tertiary education institutions around the world to share teaching research experiences and practices.

APQN is the largest and most influential international organization in the field of higher education quality assurance in the Asia-Pacific region. Its member organizations are higher education accreditation agencies, colleges and universities, amounting to a total of 253 institutions and entities in 45 countries and regions.

MPU has been adhering to its school ideology of being student-centred and quality-based, and to its commitment to continuous improvement of teaching quality. Many of its degree programmes have been successfully reviewed by authoritative academic accreditation agencies in the United Kingdom, Portugal, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, or the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan regions. It is the first university in Macao to pass the institutional accreditation of UK Higher Education Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), and its programme curricula are in line with international higher education standards. In 2022, MPU has passed for the second time the international quality recognition and institutional accreditation of QAA, with positive comments on its academic research and talent cultivation.