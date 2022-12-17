Rhythm Hitters Releases A Holiday Anthem

A Wish For The Holidays Love Takes Me

Get ready to enjoy to enjoy a holiday song for the ages. Rhythm Hitters connect to deliver a real timeless classic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s everybody’s favorite time of the year and as 2022 comes to a gratifying close, the world again almost unwittingly churns out holiday banger after banger, as if on cue.Hailing from no less than New York City, is an amazingly talented group called, “ The Rhythm Hitters ”, fronted by lead vocalist Adrienne Mack-Davis, who has recently wrapped up a tour in Asia, and joined by old friends and equally brilliant musicians, Benny, and David. The group has reconnected after 25 years, through mutual old friend and fellow group member, Domingo Cañate, who firmly believed in their creative talents through the decades, and decided it was time to make music together again.With their new song “A Wish for the Holidays” , The Rhythm Hitters have set the stage for modern Christmas music that can make any listener feel a sense of belonging to something bigger than themselves. It’s a reminder to take a pause and appreciate the highly immersive experience that is life. Adrienne’s solid vocals, masterfully complemented by the beautiful sounding choir in the background, bring a sense of both hope, fun, and holiday cheer to any listener.Accomplished producer Domingo Cañate is intent on showing the younger generation of today what they, as legendary pioneers of 80’s and 90’s house music, are capable of creating in today’s modern music scene. Their undeniable musical prowess is highly evident in their single “ Love Takes Me - Radio Edit ” out on Spotify.The Rhythm Hitters are currently vying for a highly coveted feature of “A Wish for the Holidays” on internationally acclaimed music talent show, “The Voice”. With the group’s combined creative talent, it certainly won’t come as a surprise to anyone when they start hitting the big stages in 2023.“A Wish for the Holidays” by Rhythm Hitters is out on Spotify now.

A Wish For The Holidays (Lyric Video)