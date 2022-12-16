NETFLIX HOSTS “GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY” SCREENING WITH JANELLE MONAE & DIRECTOR RIAN JOHNSON
December 16, 2022 (Atlanta, GA) Last Friday, December 9, premiere black-owned creative agency CNC assisted in the production of the Atlanta screening of Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’ The screening was held at an AMC in Atlanta, Georgia. Tastemakers attended the screening which was followed by a Q&A with special guests.
Special guests in attendance included: Cynthia Bailey, Remy Ma, Janelle Monae, Rian Johnson and more. The Glass Onion: Murder Mystery Experience takes fans through a realistic murder mystery dinner party based on the second Knives Out film which came to the United States theaters last month and will stream on Netflix on December 23.
About CNC
CNC, an acronym that stands for Creative Noize Consulting, is a black-owned marketing and talent management firm that’s committed to scaling brands. Since its inception in 2018, CNC was launched as the go-to agency for unconventional branding techniques that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion through strategic alignment. With an emphasis on community, CNC leans heavily on an innovative approach to increase visibility and brand awareness for companies, developing left-of-center ideas that lead to authentic growth and sustainability. Their leadership team, which is composed of Grammy-nominated producer Jeron Ward, Arkelon Hall, Cinquè Granderson, and Courtney Shorte, is dedicated to providing the critical insight that’s needed to thrive in any marketplace. There are very few creative agencies that pride themselves on having equal representation throughout their infrastructure, and CNC is here to fill that void. From vision to execution, what separates them from other bi-coastal branding companies is their commitment to diversifying the market reach for brands on all levels. Past clients include Adidas, Interscope, Netflix, Outkast, Top Dawg ENT, DreamHaus LA, and Red Bull Festival to name a few. With a proven track record for success in helping brands and companies create impact beyond visibility, Creative Noize Consulting (CNC) Agency is ushering in a new standard for brand development.
