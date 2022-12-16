Astrolink reveals the Horoscope behind Golden Globe Nominee Jenna Ortega
Take a look at the Wednesday actress and see what has helped drive her person to success.FLORIANOPOLIS, SANTA CATARINA, BRAZIL, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenna Ortega is no newbie when it comes to being on the Big Screen. Astrolink has yet again done a deep dive into a celebrity birth chart to give fans a breakdown of what makes this star shine.
Most recently having played the Role of Wednesday in the show of the same name, she has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress performance in a TV series. Astrolink wishes her the best of luck with the award.
The young actress, born on September 27, 2002, is a Libra and has been acting since she was 9 years old. Her success has been great in both TV programming as well as Movies.
Being born in Coachella Valley, California, Jenna was the 4th of 5 children, and being born under the Libra sign, she succeeds in crowds and being the center of attention.
Those born under the Libra sun tend to be seen as practical and just. Truthfully, a Libra can be a very social and airy person and doesn't like being alone very much. Though they prefer to share their experiences with someone, they can also come off as cold and unattached, this is a great setup for the character Jenna was able to portray as Wednesday.
With her Rising sign in Cancer, Jenna can be seen as someone who takes their time and inches towards her goals, the reality is that most Cancer ascendants react with their hearts and not with their heads. Emotions are a big driving force in how they can push towards success and achieving their goals. The more emotionally driven water sign of cancer has a major influence on how Jenna can be when it comes to demanding security in her relationships, whether they are professional or emotional. Caring for another and receiving care back is something that she may benefit from emotionally more than other rising signs.
Jenna's Moon is placed squarely in Gemini, which can give her an air of emotional restlessness. Having her Moon in Gemini also influences how she can multi-task and work on multiple projects at once, which speaks greatly about her future in show business since many stars have a few different filmings at the same time. Having a Gemini moon also increases her sociability and love for being the center of attention as well.
Showcasing Jenna's Mercury placement in Libra increases her interest in social justice and making sure that things are fair. Libra are seen as the just sign, wanting equality and fairness for those around them, and stands to show that her participation in UNAIDS is something that truly is a passion project for her.
Lastly, Jenna has her Venus in Scorpio, her emotions and wants for her personal life may bubble right near the surface. Having Scorpio in the planet of relationships can make her take relationships very seriously. She can also tend to seem distant and mysterious until she feels safe in her relationship. Having a strong understanding at the beginning of the relationship can greatly increase the chances of success with those who have their sign in this placement.
With a main air energy of 48% percent, Jenna is a dominant air sign bringing the best of herself in every part she has played. She is also 71% Yin which makes her more of an active energy type versus being just reactive and waiting for an opportunity, she tends to focus on making her own waves and riding them.
Creating this chart for Jenna Ortega, Astrolink hopes fans enjoy learning a bit more about their Wednesday actress and we wish her the best in her nominations moving forward.
Esapiens Tecnologia
Astrolink
+1 6027436459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other