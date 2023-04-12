Astrolink x Sean Pacheco: The Astrologer Empowering Individuals & Changing Astrology

Sean's approach to astrology is not just about predicting the future, but rather empowering individuals to take control of their lives and create a positive future. Sean believes that astrology can be a tool for personal growth and empowering individuals, rather than limiting or oppressing their energy and choices.
Sean's approach to astrology is driven by their own experiences. After losing their mother to breast cancer at a young age, Sean turned to astrology as a way to connect with her in non-physical ways. Understanding their moon sign helped them heal and better understand their relationship with their mother. From that moment on, Sean was driven to learn more about astrology and share that knowledge with others.
Sean's quick birth chart hacks and humorous videos using trending sounds to showcase the energies of the zodiac went viral on astrology platforms in 2021. Sean is now the creator and host of The Hacking Astrology Podcast and has over five years of experience as a modern astrologer. As a rising Latinx and queer astrologer, Sean brings a unique perspective to their work and strives to use astrology to promote positive change in the world.
Being the host of The Hacking Astrology podcast also gives Sean the ability to reach people and help guide them through the intricacies of birth charts and placements. "Teaching others to hack the toxic astrology traits" is one of the main focuses of the podcast as feeling overwhelmed with the negativity in one's birth chart can happen all too often.
Let's take a look at Sean's birth chart to get a better understanding of their approach to astrology. Sean has their Sun in Aquarius, which means they value originality, independence, individualism, and freedom. They are oriented toward the future and challenge conventional rules and traditions. With a strong collective consciousness, Sean seeks to share their knowledge to build a better life for everyone.
Sean's Cancer Rising sign makes them appear gentle and withdrawn at first, often walking their path slowly and cautiously until they reach their destination. They value home security and have a greater need to care for others, often seeking reciprocity in affection. With a Moon in Taurus, Sean values stability and comfort, and tends to resist change. They are practical and persistent, seeking security and material possessions.
Individuals with their Midheaven in Pisces have a strong desire to lead a life with meaning and connect with the Whole beyond their own ego. This leads them to pursue creative and spiritual paths, such as art, music, writing, or healing work. To achieve their goals, individuals with this placement must also have a practical and organized Virgo base.
Along with all of Sean's other placements, the Moon in their 11th house also shows a bigger meaning to their existence.
Seeing mutual care and friendship is more likely to boost Sean's morale even on dark days. Finding comfort in a positive environment and then enhancing it is their main focus in life as well thanks to this placement.
Sean's Part of Fortune in Libra indicates a greater ability to maintain balance in a competitive world and enjoy harmonious relationships based on trust and understanding. Cultivating diplomacy and harmony can attract more peace and contentment.
Sean's approach to astrology is evolutionary and karmic, focusing on the patterns individuals may be working on throughout their lifetimes. Sean emphasizes the power individuals have to change their lives and create a positive future. Astrology can be a tool for personal growth and empowerment, and Sean is here to guide individuals on their journey toward a better life.
We asked Sean what he is up to now and we found out they are a busy bee! They create daily content on social media to help folks navigate through the current planetary transits with a fun twist. And it's not just informative - it's hilarious and super relatable.
If you're a fan of Sean's, you're in for a treat! They've got some exciting projects in the pipeline and plan to release more episodes of The Hacking Astrology podcast.
If you're curious about what the stars have in store for you, Sean is currently offering chart readings. Whether you're looking for a quick, affordable answer to a single question, or you want to go deep and explore your life's predictions, Sean has got you covered.
Want to stay connected with Sean? Follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter at @wateryaquarius, or head over to snipfeed.co/wateryaquarius.
