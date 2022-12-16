Science of Identity Foundation Releases Six Long Kirtan Meditation Videos
These 8-hour long meditation videos consist of enchanting scenery accompanied by transcendental sounds that offer a calming & divine experience for listeners.TEXAS, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science of Identity Foundation announces the release of six kirtan meditation videos on their official YouTube channel. The videos are eight to twelve-hour-long meditation videos that consist of beautiful scenery accompanied by transcendental mantras chanted by world-renowned yoga spiritual master Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda Paramahamsa. They offer a soothing meditative experience.
Each meditation video is enriched with beautiful visuals, soothing background music, and singing by Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda Paramahamsa. People of all ages will have a truly wonderful experience with these kirtan meditation videos.
In this age, kirtan meditation is the most sublime method of achieving both material and spiritual happiness. By regularly hearing and singing transcendental mantras, worries and anxieties get washed away from the heart, and we gradually experience deep inner peace and happiness.
The music in these videos is surcharged with a spiritual potency that can take your meditation practice to a whole new level. You can also play them in the background while working, cooking, studying, or sleeping. These meditation videos help alleviate work stress and offer the deep inner peace essential for everyone in these stressful times.
About Science of Identity Foundation
Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda Paramahamsa established the Science of Identity Foundation in 1977. Jagad Guru is a Vaishnava spiritual master in the disciplic succession known as the Brahma Madhva Gaudiya Sampradaya. This highly respected spiritual lineage extends back over 5,000 years to Lord Krishna Himself. Science of Identity Foundation teaches the practice of yoga meditation and kirtan, along with the timeless yoga wisdom of Vaishnava Hinduism, to help individuals achieve greater spiritual, mental, and physical well-being. Passed down for centuries through an unbroken line of self-realized teachers, this ancient and authentic process of self-discovery can be practiced by anyone.
