Science of Identity Foundation Releases New Online Kirtan Meditations
Science of Identity Foundation releases brand new online Kirtan Meditations on their YouTube Channel as a gift to everyone.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a gift to meditation practitioners everywhere, Science of Identity Foundation released a collection of new online kirtan meditations. With the release of these videos, Science of Identity Foundation hopes to make it easy for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to add meditation to their daily routines.
Kirtan meditation is easily accessible to everyone, and very effective. Whether one actively participates in hearing and repeating the mantras, or passively listens while the transcendental sounds play in the background, the benefits of increasing one’s level of inner peace are tremendous. These new meditation videos can be utilized anytime—first thing in the morning or while drifting off to sleep, while commuting to work or making dinner, or whenever a person wants to overcome stress, worry, or anxiety.
Kirtan meditation also facilitates the quest for self-awareness and self-improvement, allowing a person to embark upon a journey of self-discovery. Each meditation video offers an immersive experience—combining stunning scenic vistas, beautiful music, and the heartfelt chanting of sacred mantras by world-renowned yoga spiritual teacher, Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda Paramahamsa.
These videos are free to all and available on Science of Identity Foundation YouTube channel.
About Science of Identity Foundation
Established in 1977 by Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda Paramahamsa, the Science of Identity Foundation teaches the practice of meditation and kirtan—along with the timeless yoga wisdom — to help individuals achieve greater spiritual, mental, and physical wellbeing. Passed down for centuries through an unbroken line of self-realized teachers, this ancient and authentic process of self-discovery can be practiced by anyone.
More information about Science of Identity Foundation can be found here -
https://sif.yoga/
https://twitter.com/sif_yoga
https://soundcloud.com/scienceofidentityfoundation
https://www.facebook.com/thescienceofidentityfoundation
Jeannie Bishop
Science of Identity Foundation
+1 808-367-2633
email us here