I-94, US 281 and ND 46 open in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to Interstate 29.



The No Travel Advisories remain in place due to near-zero visibility, icy road conditions, and scattered snow drifts. Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions.

The following closures remain in place:



U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown

Portions of other state highways may be blocked, check the travel map for more details.



Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



