10-Acre Modern Estate on the Hudson River in Rhinebeck, New York to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

46 Ledgerock Lane | Rhinebeck, NY Designed by architect Lee Ledbetter Stunning views, sitting directly on the Hudson River Accessible by car, boat, seaplane, or helicopter Over 5,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment space

In cooperation with Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, 46 Ledgerock Lane will auction in January via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This private, modern masterpiece will auction in January via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living. 46 Ledgerock Lane is currently listed for $45 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder, without reserve. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 18–24 January, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Designed by renowned architect Lee Ledbetter, this modern estate overlooking the Hudson River is one-of-a-kind. Set on 10 private acres, this limestone and glass residence boasts views of the water and the Catskill Mountains. 46 Ledgerock is one of the few properties directly on the Hudson River. Modern lines meet wood and stone from around the world to create a unique home. There is room to entertain indoors with nearly 15,000 square feet including a living room and eat-in kitchen. Or discover a travertine deck where you can take enjoy the saltwater pool, hot tub, or meal from the outdoor kitchen by the firepit. Windows provide unbeatable views from nearly every room of this home.

Auction Representative and Business Developer, Paulina Kimbel Alvarez states, “We are extremely excited to have buyers name their price and compete for this stellar property. The auction of 46 Ledgerock Lane is a once in a lifetime opportunity, allowing buyers to compete in a transparent market-driven fashion."

The historic town of Rhinebeck NY is located 90 miles north of Manhattan in Duchess County. This town was originally created as a getaway for wealthy families in America’s Gilded Age and was home to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. With a unique small-town identity, this walkable town is known for its charming local community. With Hyde Park as your home base, you can commute to Grand Central Terminal or Pennsylvania Station in the city from nearby Poughkeepsie. In 2021, this corner of New York was named one of the safest cities in America.

The property itself is 14,800 square feet and sits on 10.69 acres of land, directly on the Hudson River. The home has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Inside, discover 46 Ledgerock Lane’s 18-28 foot ceilings and unique wood paneling. Discover a sunken conversation area, a spacious study with bookshelves, and an elevator. Enjoy the saltwater pool outside, or sit by the indoor pool/sauna with its own lounge area. The home also features a three car garage, billiard room, and an outdoor kitchen with dumbwaiter. The estate is accessible by car, boat, seaplace, or helicopter. 46 Ledgerock Lane is a 90-minute drive to Manhattan, two hours to New Haven, and four hours from the Hamptons. Find nearby airports, Newark Liberty International Airport and La Guardia, about a two hour drive away.

Starting December 15, 46 Ledgerock Lane is available for showings 1—4pm daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

