Arete Living Launches Simulation Dementia Training
Arete Living, a senior living management and development organization, launched Dementia Live training company-wide.
As of December 19, 2022, all employees in their memory care communities will take this dementia-specific training.
Dementia Live by AGE-u-cate Training Institute is high-impact simulation immersing employees into the world of dementia. It creates a deep understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. The tool affects hearing, vision, and even how you feel.
“We’re thrilled to launch this sophisticated employee training,” stated Afra Mayfield, Regional Director of Operations with Arete Living. “This knowledge will allow our employees serving our memory care residents to develop stronger empathy and learn more effective ways to connect and communicate with residents.”
According to AGE-u-cate, Dementia Live training:
- Improves outcomes for staff, care receivers, and families
- Supports business goals
- Builds a foundation for high retention
This powerful experience allows employees to better understand our residents’ daily experiences and enhances the level of care they’re able to provide. The knowledge of having experienced it for themselves opens a new perspective into caring for those with dementia, equipping them with the tools for enhanced care.
Visit AreteLiving.com to find an Arete Living-managed memory care community near you.
About Arete Living
Arete Living is a senior living management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives. Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
