Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPPPS to Introduce Electronics Detection K-9

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) will announce the acquisition of the nation's first State Probation and Parole agency electronics detection canine, on Monday, December 19 at 2:30 PM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, SCDPPS Director Jerry Adger

WHAT: News conference

WHEN: Monday, December 19 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

