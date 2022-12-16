COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) will announce the acquisition of the nation's first State Probation and Parole agency electronics detection canine, on Monday, December 19 at 2:30 PM.
WHO: Gov. McMaster, SCDPPS Director Jerry Adger
WHAT: News conference
WHEN: Monday, December 19 at 2:30 PM
WHERE: State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
You just read:
Gov. Henry McMaster, SCDPPPS to Introduce Electronics Detection K-9
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.