Provincial Court Judge Appointed in Lloydminster

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 16, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Kritzer to the newly-reopened Provincial Court in Lloydminster.

“I have no doubt that Judge Kritzer will serve Lloydminster and the province honourably and well,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “His extensive experience, strong reputation, and deep commitment to community will enable him to fulfill his judicial mandate with distinction.”

Judge Kritzer completed a Bachelor of Political Studies with honours before receiving his law degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1991. With a special interest in criminal law, he became an articling student for Manitoba Legal Aid in Winnipeg before moving to Swift Current in 1992 to join MacBean Tessem.

In 1994, Judge Kritzer began his career in the public sector as a Crown Prosecutor with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Swift Current. In 2016, he became a Regional Crown Prosecutor. Since 2021, he has been a lecturer at the Saskatchewan Police College, where he teaches law to new police recruits and experienced constables.

Throughout his career, Judge Kritzer has maintained a community focus and passion for sport. He has served as a board member for the Swift Current Broncos, president of the Southwest Crisis Services Board, and as a member of both Big Brothers & Big Sisters Swift Current and KidSport Swift Current.

Judge Kritzer has canvassed door-to-door for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Cancer Society, and has also fundraised for the United Way and Maverick School in Swift Current. During the Christmas season, he regularly volunteers with the Salvation Army to pack gift hampers. He also takes part in a weekly floor hockey program for underprivileged youth, in addition to coaching soccer.

In addition to Judge Kritzer’s appointment to Lloydminster, Judge Murray Pelletier will move from the North Battleford Provincial Court to the La Ronge Provincial Court. Judge Pelletier was originally appointed in 2019.

For more information on the reopening of the Lloydminster Provincial Court or the appointment of Judge Pelletier, please see:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2022/october/28/lloydminster-courthouse-re-opens-as-permanent-provincial-court-location

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2019/june/28/judge-appointed-in-north-battleford

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse

Justice

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8959

Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca