DNR issues Emergency Order to C6-Zero after explosion

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday issued an Emergency Order to C6-Zero Iowa LLC following an explosion and fire on December 8, 2022. 

The DNR issued the order regarding the company’s Marengo, Iowa, facility due to the “clear threat to public health and the environment” in the facility’s current condition and the possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.

The Emergency Order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on-site, as well as the full remediation of the area.

The Emergency Order outlines interactions between C6-Zero and the Environmental Protection Agency and the DNR beginning December 3, 2020 through December 15, 2022.

The Emergency Order can be found on the DNR's website under the Enforcement Actions tab at www.iowadnr.gov. 

