Colleen Chapman honored as a Recipient of Career Education Review’s Top 20 People Changing Career Education
Career Education Review recently named Colleen Chapman, CEO at CanScribe Career College as a recipient of its Top 20 People Changing Career Education list.
It is important to highlight the work being done by these diverse leaders. This roster of futurists, innovators, and change agents captures the spirit of tomorrow’s postsecondary education leaders.”KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Career Education Review (CER) recently named Colleen Chapman, CEO of CanScribe Career College, as a recipient of its Top 20 People Changing Career Education list – highlighting Colleen’s incredible work in the postsecondary career education sector.
— Jenny Faubert
When asked about this achievement, Colleen had this to say. “I am truly honored to be included on this list. I am in the company of amazing people who are not only leaders in post-secondary education, but continually strive to innovate this sector for the betterment of all stakeholders. Our students are always the main focus at CanScribe, and we continually strive to lead the way in providing education and student support that is second to none.”
CER, a publication of Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), has identified the top thinkers, leaders, and innovators in career education today to honor their contributions to making postsecondary education better. Selected by a committee of peers, this year’s recipients represent a diverse cross-section of schools and programs in the career education community. The winners were profiled in the 2022 Winter Issue of CER, available to all CECU members and CER subscribers.
"It is important to highlight the work being done by these diverse leaders," said Jenny Faubert, Editor of CER. “This roster of futurists, innovators, and change agents captures the spirit of tomorrow’s postsecondary career education leaders — those who have already moved the needle and whose work will help shape the future path of the sector.”
CER is the original and trusted source for in-depth postsecondary career education information. With nearly 97 years in circulation, CER is a leading advocate of postsecondary career education.
CanScribe Career College is a private career college specializing in online learning. Founded in December of 2002 as one of the first online schools in Canada, it is now a global leader in online learning. CanScribe continues to expand its portfolio, offering online programs in business, healthcare, computers, and ESL.
About Career Education Colleges and Universities
Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU) is the national association in the United States serving the proprietary higher education sector.
