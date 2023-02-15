Cincinnati Optometrist Expands Pediatric Eye Care Clinic
Dr. Cayley Stout leads pediatric expansion with proactive treatment of childhood myopia.
Childhood myopia can be effectively treated. Our goal is to educate Cincinnati parents so they can make the best decision for their kids.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madeira Optical has been serving nearby families with pediatric optometry since 1956. In 2020 our largest cohort was pediatric patients under 18. It has always been important to have your child's eyes examined in their first year to for early detection of treatable eye conditions and prior to school to identify issues that might hinder learning. Every year a parent is surprised to learn that their child needs vision correction because of challenges at school.
— Dr. Malinda Pence
A new phenomenon has emerged over the last several decades, starting in Asia. We are seeing a much larger subset of children with high or quickly advancing myopia. Currently, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH) National Eye Institute (NEI), one-third of the American population has been diagnosed with myopia and it is expected that by 2050, 50% of our population will be myopic. In addition to common sense actions like reducing time indoors and in front of screens, we now have several options to treat myopia in children.
As myopia increases the risk for eye diseases increases, such as retinal detachment, myopic macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataracts. The goal of childhood myopia management is to slow eye growth and reduce the associated risks. The eye doctors at Madeira Optical have been leaders in researching, identifying and treating childhood myopia. Early treatments options included using an eye drop. Recently, soft contact lens treaments have been implemented. In some cases a scleral lens may make sense. There is an ophthalmic lens in final FDA approvals that we hope to add at any time. These new and emerging treatments can significantly slow myopia and reduce the risk factors for several eye conditions, particularly when identified and treated early.
To learn more about childhood myopia and if treatment is appropriate for your child, please visit the Cincinnati eye care team at Madeira Optical for a childhood myopia assessment.
