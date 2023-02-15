Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,677 in the last 365 days.

Cincinnati Optometrist Expands Pediatric Eye Care Clinic

Photo of Madeira Optical Optometrists and Opticians

Madeira Optical Optometrists & Opticians

Pediatric Eye Care - Childhood Myopia

Pediatric Eye Care - Childhood Myopia

Madeira Optical - Myopia Management

Madeira Optical - Myopia Management

Dr. Cayley Stout leads pediatric expansion with proactive treatment of childhood myopia.

Childhood myopia can be effectively treated. Our goal is to educate Cincinnati parents so they can make the best decision for their kids.”
— Dr. Malinda Pence
CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madeira Optical has been serving nearby families with pediatric optometry since 1956. In 2020 our largest cohort was pediatric patients under 18. It has always been important to have your child's eyes examined in their first year to for early detection of treatable eye conditions and prior to school to identify issues that might hinder learning. Every year a parent is surprised to learn that their child needs vision correction because of challenges at school.

A new phenomenon has emerged over the last several decades, starting in Asia. We are seeing a much larger subset of children with high or quickly advancing myopia. Currently, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH) National Eye Institute (NEI), one-third of the American population has been diagnosed with myopia and it is expected that by 2050, 50% of our population will be myopic. In addition to common sense actions like reducing time indoors and in front of screens, we now have several options to treat myopia in children.

As myopia increases the risk for eye diseases increases, such as retinal detachment, myopic macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataracts. The goal of childhood myopia management is to slow eye growth and reduce the associated risks. The eye doctors at Madeira Optical have been leaders in researching, identifying and treating childhood myopia. Early treatments options included using an eye drop. Recently, soft contact lens treaments have been implemented. In some cases a scleral lens may make sense. There is an ophthalmic lens in final FDA approvals that we hope to add at any time. These new and emerging treatments can significantly slow myopia and reduce the risk factors for several eye conditions, particularly when identified and treated early.

To learn more about childhood myopia and if treatment is appropriate for your child, please visit the Cincinnati eye care team at Madeira Optical for a childhood myopia assessment.

Dr. Malinda Pence
Madeira Optical
+1 513-561-7076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Madeira Optical Overview

You just read:

Cincinnati Optometrist Expands Pediatric Eye Care Clinic

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.