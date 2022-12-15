28th Regular Meeting of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, December 15 - At today’s session, the Government adopted a proposal for an amendment to the Roads Act, which eliminates the anomaly that occurred with the adoption of the amendment, which extended the special arrangements for the removal of damaged or broken-down vehicles on motorways and expressways from trucks to passenger cars.

In the Development Programmes Plan 2022-2025, the Government included 15 projects for 1128 beneficiaries totalling EUR 72.8 million allocated on the basis of the Act Governing Aid to Businesses Hit by High Increases in Electricity and Natural Gas Prices.

The Government granted Gorenje gospodinjski aparati, d. o. o. an incentive of over EUR 9.4 million on the basis of the Investment Promotion Act. The investment is the construction of a new building, which will serve as a new development centre, and the purchase and installation of new equipment and tools, for a total value of over EUR 39.3 million (excluding VAT).

The Government granted MIK mednarodno trgovsko in proizvodno podjetje, d. o. o. an incentive of just under EUR 4.9 million on the basis of the Investment Promotion Act. The investment is the MIK Development Centre, totalling just under EUR 18.1 million (excluding VAT).

The Government issued a Decree granting concessions for the provision of public health services in endodontics and dental orthopaedics in the dental sector and oral and maxillofacial surgery in the dental sector, and published it in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia. The award of these concessions is necessary due to the chronic shortage of these specialist medical activities.

The Government also adopted the Digital Public Services Strategy 2030. The vision pursued by the strategy is citizen- and business-centred digital public services that enable citizens and businesses to interact with the state in an integrated, coordinated, secure and efficient way. There is a clear direction for the development of digital public services, which will enable the development of simple services and encourage their widespread use. The strategy will be implemented by the public administration, together with stakeholders and other interested parties, through measures that will subsequently be set out in the Action Plan.