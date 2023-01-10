Cincinnati Optometrist Launches Local Sunglass Brand

Submit Release
The founders of Madeira Optical in Cincinnati have launched River + Roam sunglasses in 2023

Most sunglass brands are from the east or west coast, but until now there wasn't a brand for the outdoor loving midwestern adventurer. We wanted to bring our brand closer to the people who wear it”
— Lane Pence
CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of local Cincinnati eyewear brands Cincinnati Eyeworks and Camargo Optics, Lane & Malinda Pence, have launched a new sunglass brand for 2023 - River + Roam. River + Roam is brand rooted in their love for Cincinnati and the rivers, trails and adventures each weekend brings. These new sunglasses are designed for summer days navigating the nearby Little Miami River via kayak or biking the Loveland Bike Trail through Milford. Founder Lane Pence said "Most sunglass brands are from the east or west coast, but until now there wasn't a brand for the outdoor loving midwestern adventurer. We wanted to bring brand closer to the people who wear it."

River + Roam sunglasses are also designed for shopping trips to the Kenwood Mall or avoiding sun delays on the way to Red River Gorge thanks to their brown, green and gray polarized lenses with backside anti-glare technology. Limited fashion tint lenses are also available. The frames feature grade A Italian acetate and Japanese or German barrel hinges. Each River + Roam purchase includes a pair of sunglasses, box, soft case and custom cleaning cloth featuring a beautiful photo along the Little Miami River. River + Roam will have a limited launch in 2023 and are scheduled to be available at Madeira Optical, Romualdo Sartoria in Madeira and the Ridge T-shirt Shop in Pleasant Ridge.

River + Roam, Cincinnati Eyeworks and Camargo Optics are local Cincinnati eyewear brands by the owners of Madeira Optical. Madeira Optical is a doctor-owned group optometry practice and has been providing independent and local eye care and eyewear to Cincinnati families since 1956. Support local and get better eyewear and eye care.

Lane Pence
Madeira Optical
+1 513-561-7076
