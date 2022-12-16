Submit Release
The 2022-2023 Space Art Poster Design Competition

DESIGN SUBMISSION DEADLINE EXTENDED TO February 24, 2023

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great news! We have extended the poster design competition submission to February 24, 2023. If you have already submitted your design, please feel free to make edits to your submission between now and then. If you have not yet submitted, please be sure to finalize your designs and resubmit by Friday, February 24 (11:39 PM EST).

The 2022-2023 Space Art Poster Design Competition is inviting members of the community, friends, students, space advocates, and the general public from around the world to submit a design for consideration as part of its Annual Space Art Poster Competition! We welcome your creativity and artistic promotion, to help support the goals of STEAM (science, technology, arts, engineering & mathematics) education and encouraging the development of future generations of explorers, researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators in the space sector. Come build with us, dream the future of humanity in space.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS, SPACE ARTISTS, EXPLORERS, RESEARCHERS, SCIENTISTS & SPACE ARCHITECTS: You are invited to submit a poster design to one of four categories.

Annual Space Art Poster Competition Categories:
• Next Frontiers: Enabling future cities in space
• Living In Space: The human family thriving in space
• Beyond Boundaries: Guardians for the peaceful use of outer space
• Worlds of Tomorrow: Imagineering future space communities

TEACHERS AND STUDENTS: We invite you to participate in the competition as judges!

Poster Submission: FEBERUARY 24, 2022
Classroom Registrations as Judges Deadline: FEBRUARY 28, 2023
Winner Announced: MARCH 2023

Submit your design today, and for more information, please visit ksiedu.org

REGISTER YOUR TEAM


If you would like to receive more information about the 2022-2023 Space Art Poster Design Competition, please contact us at info@ksiedu.org

For full details and rules guiding the Competition, visit ksiedu.org.

Nate Cherie Sushereba
KEPLER SPACE INSTITUTE INC
+1 850-559-6755
email us here
