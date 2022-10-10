Participate in 2022 Kepler Space Institute Space Art Poster Competition
CALLING ALL ARTISTS, SPACE ARTISTS, EXPLORERS, RESEARCHERS, SCIENTISTS & SPACE ARCHITECTS: You are invited to submit a poster design to one of four categories.BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
In celebrations of World Space Week, Kepler Space Institute is inviting members of the community, friends, students, space advocates, and the general public from around the world to submit a design for consideration as part of its Annual Space Art Poster Competition! We welcome your creativity and artistic promotion, to help support the goals of STEAM (science, technology, arts, engineering & mathematics) education and encouraging the development of the future generations of explorers, researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators in the space sector. Come build with us, dream the future of humanity in space.
TEACHERS AND STUDENTS: We invite you to participate in the competition as judges!
Annual Space Art Poster Competition Categories:
• Next Frontiers: Enabling future cities in space
• Living In Space: The human family thriving in space
• Beyond Boundaries: Guardians for the peaceful use of outer space
• Worlds of Tomorrow: Imagineering future space communities
Poster Submission: DECEMBER 15, 2022
Classroom Registrations as Judges Deadline: DECEMBER 18, 2022
Winner Announced: MARCH 2023
Design or propose a poster to encourage and promote a celebration of human space exploration. The theme of this year’s posters are “Envisioning Sustainable Futures.” The winning poster designs will serve, as the graphics to help Kepler Space Institute staff promote the organization’s future space education programming, directed to reduce barriers in accessing high quality education.
The deadline for submitting a poster design is Friday, December 15, 2022 11:49 pm EST. The deadline for registrations to participate in the judging process must be submitted is December 18, 2022. Artwork submissions and to register in the judging process can be submitted online.
Technical requirements for the poster competitions are as follows:
1) The poster size should be 11″ x 17″,
2) Any mixed media suitable for reproduction as a poster is allowed, including computer-generated graphics, using artificial intelligence and/or machine learning methods. There are no restrictions for use of colors. Posters must be two-dimensional. All posters must be original art. No trademarked or copyrighted images or phrases should be used, with the exception of the KSI logo, if applicable.
3) Digital designs should be submitted as a 300 dpi JPG or PDF. If submitting a traditional painting or drawing, it should be scanned and sent as a 300 dpi JPG or PDF.
4) Poster designs can be submitted using online using the competition entry form. The winning poster designs will be announced by the Kepler Space Institute no later than end of March 2023.
Thank you for your participating and we wish you the best of luck. For more details, please visit competition website: www.ksiedu.org/posters
Please email us at info@ksiedu.org for any questions related to the competition or the submission process.
Poster Contest Disclaimer: All winning entries become the property of KSI. Except as used by KSI, all artists, including the winner, will retain the rights to their work. Entry in the contest constitutes full permission to publish names and photos of winners without further compensation. The determination of eligibility of entries and any interpretation of these rules is at the sole discretion of KSI, and shall be final and binding upon all entrants. The entrants, by submitting an application, agrees to defend, indemnify and hold harmless the Kepler Space Institute from and against any and all claims, demands or expenses (including attorney’s fees) for libel, slander, invasion of privacy, infringement of copyright, personal injury, damages, or any other claims, demand or expenses resulting from performance in connection with this agreement. By participating, the entrant(s) agrees to abide by and be bound by these rules.
Kepler Space Institute
Kepler Space Institute is a privately held institution specializing in higher education. Founded in 2012, KSI is based in Florida and has been serving the Community with space research programs publicized in its ground-breaking on-line publication The Journal of Space Philosophy. KSI has a vision for helping deserving students to pursue their education. The university offers online programs that encompass focused Interdisciplinary Space Studies proving students with an industry-recognized Graduate Certificate and or Master of Science Degree. Our students will join industry leaders to help guide the sustainable development of Space and with the support of commercial and international partners will create employment opportunities and enhance the expertise of global citizens to benefit society.
