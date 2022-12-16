SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN OF HOUSE OF SKYE™ OPENS INAUGURAL FLAGSHIP STORE AND ATELIER IN WHITEFISH MONTANA
SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN OF HOUSE OF SKYE™ OPENS INAUGURAL FLAGSHIP STORE AND ATELIER IN WHITEFISH MONTANAWHITEFISH, MONTANA, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skye Yayoi Drynan opened the inaugural House of Skye™ flagship store and atelier in her hometown of Whitefish, Montana on Friday, December 9th, 2022. The location of the store holds significant meaning to Drynan because the location of the store was also the site of her father, Craig Drynan’s, store ‘Crystal Winters’ which he operated since 1979. “The location is particularly special to me because I grew up working side-by-side here with my dad from the time I was a little girl until I went off to college. My dad sold his original stained-glass art here and now I'm blessed to share my wearable art directly with consumers in the same place. I feel like growing up in this store is where my entrepreneurial spirit was born,” stated Skye. House of Skye™ is a solutions-based lifestyle brand that blends patented technology with fit, function & star-studded style. The three House of Skye™ lines are Bareback™ (innovative intimates), Dulce Bestia™ (artisanal clothing), and Snow Beast™ (outdoor wear and gear). “Opening my first brick-and-mortar store here in Whitefish feels like I am finally coming home, and where every day smells like Christmas,” says Skye.
ABOUT WHITEFISH MONTANA: Whitefish is a family-oriented community and resort town in northwest Montana. Whitefish is one of the major recreation centers of western Montana, surrounded by the Whitefish Mountain Resort at Big Mountain, Glacier National Park, and Whitefish Lake. Whitefish is also host to many events during the summer and winter seasons, by the Winter Carnival in February of each year. Montana has some of the most spectacular scenery in the U.S. and one of its most endearing nicknames is “Big Sky Country.” Montana is called “Big Sky Country” because of its abundance of wide-open spaces and skies that stretch uninterrupted to the horizon.
ABOUT SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN: Skye Yayoi Drynan is a true renaissance woman. Skye is a designer, singer/songwriter, and entrepreneur who holds global patents in tech and fashion for her inventions. A self-made woman from Montana, this former biotech maven (22+ years) made a name for herself in fashion with her globally-patented Sexy Back Bra™ and celebrity-coveted Dulce Bestia™ couture line. Her couture line is donned by top celebrities like Kevin Jonas, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Iggy Azalea, Miranda Lambert, and Paris Hilton to name a few. Skye’s inspirational story and her bold designs are featured in television shows, music videos, concert stages, magazine covers, and on the red carpet. This Wellesley alumna draws creative inspiration from her Japanese roots, travel, and the rugged beauty of her home state, Montana, where she lives with her fiancé and her two dogs.
Very Special Thanks to all the amazing artisans and crew: Glacier Painting: Jacob, Jeremy, and Shey; Harper Flooring: Justin Shey; Little Brother Window Cleaning: Tom; Quality Electric: Steve; General Sheet Metal; Eyehear Technology: Leehi; Big Mountain Glass; Ordway Construction: Michael; DM Construction: Dave; JD Thinning Crew: Quintin, Shawn, Jackson, Seth, Rafe, Chris, Phillip; Friends and Family: Sarah, Kelly, Nicole, Cassie, Nikki, Jimmy, Craig, Susan & Christopher.
