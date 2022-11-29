SKYE DRYNAN OF HOUSE OF SKYE™ DESIGNS COSTUMING FOR SNOW BEAST™ CABARET AT THE INTERCONTINENTAL® MAKE-A-WISH® NIGHTCLUB
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skye Yayoi Drynan, celebrity designer created and designed the costumes for the cabaret performers at the official after-party, Snow Beast Cabaret™ The InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Nightclub presented by E11EVEN Vodka, which was held immediately following the 27th annual ball at InterContinental® Miami.
DJ Affect kicked off the night for the exclusive event, which presented a sizzling cabaret show featuring the burlesque talents of Pamela Paz and nationally renowned cabaret star Lux-O-Matic and numerous performers and dancers from E11EVEN Theatrics. The cabaret performers were costumed by Skye Drynan and the House of Skye™ team. Performers included emerging rock artist, Gyasi backed by his riveting glam rock band, the dynamic father and son DJ duo + performance artists Forealism and the vocalist that has been called the “the Cuban Adele,” Yoli Mayor. “I am so passionate about supporting Make-a-Wish, because “together” we can make the most impossible dreams “possible” for these amazingly brave children facing these life-threatening illnesses,” said Skye.
The 27th Annual, raised in excess of $5.4 million, net of expenses – setting a new record for the event. The glamorous evening was headlined by the legendary Diana Ross, who performed a private concert for Ball guests. Actress and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar made her return for the 11th year as celebrity emcee of the Ball, which was chaired by her husband, philanthropist Shareef Malnik. House of Skye™ returned again to participate in this year’s event after their triumphant fashion show for last year’s ball. “House of Skye™ was thrilled when Make-a-Wish® invited us back as the fashion entertainment two years in a row! This year we created custom Dulce Bestia™ & Snow Beast™ looks for the cabaret entertainers & performers versus the 51-look custom couture “Galactica” themed runway show in 2021. The Snow Beast™ Cabaret was the perfect blend of star-studded bling and powerful performances,” stated Skye.
About Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida
Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida has a sole mission: Together, they create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Started in 1983 by the Plantation Junior Woman's Club, the Southern Florida chapter has granted more than 13,000 wishes. It is their vision to grant the wish of every medically eligible child in the South Florida territory. Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida anticipates granting more than 600 wishes to local children with critical illnesses in 2022. Additionally, they expect to grant another 200+ wishes in collaboration with other chapters when children come to their territory to experience their wishes. Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida serves children and families in 22 Florida counties in Southeast and Southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay and Suncoast regions, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To learn more about how you can help make wishes come true, visit www.sfla.wish.org and connect with them @makeawishsfla on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.
ABOUT HOUSE OF SKYE™
House of Skye™ is a solutions-based luxury lifestyle brand that blends patented technology with fit, function, and a bold aesthetic. The brand's unique patented solutions-based designs underpin the House of Skye™ product lines; Bareback™, Dulce Bestia™, and Snow Beast™. 2023 is slated to be a banner year for House of Skye™ with the expansion of the brand’s innovative Bareback Sexy Back Bra™ line and upcoming Snow Beast™ Launch.
ABOUT SKYE YAYOI DRYNAN
Skye Yayoi Drynan is a true renaissance woman. Skye is a designer, singer/songwriter, and entrepreneur who holds global patents in tech and fashion for her inventions. A self-made woman from Montana, this former biotech maven (22+ years) made a name for herself in fashion with her globally-patented Sexy Back Bra™ and celebrity-coveted Dulce Bestia™ couture line. Her couture line is donned by top celebrities like Kevin Jonas, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Iggy Azalea, Miranda Lambert, and Paris Hilton to name a few. Skye’s inspirational story and her bold designs are featured in television shows, music videos, concert stages, magazine covers, and on the red carpet. This Wellesley alumna draws creative inspiration from her Japanese roots, travel, and the rugged beauty of her home state, Montana, where she lives with her fiancé and her two dogs.
Skye Yayoi Drynan
Instagram: @skyedrynan
House of Skye Website: http://www.houseofskye.shop
Clif Loftin
House of Skye
Press@houseofskye.shop
Visit us on social media:
Other
House of Skye™ Snow Beast Cabaret™ The InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Nightclub presented by E11EVEN Vodka