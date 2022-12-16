The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Tampa Area November 2022 Employment Data

Tampa, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa area led the state’s private sector job gains and had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate in November 2022, up 5.9 percent over the year (+75,200 jobs).

In November 2022, the Tampa metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in other services, increasing by 6,800 jobs, construction, increasing by 2,700 jobs, and information, increasing by 1,700 jobs.

The Tampa area’s labor force grew by 72,172 over the year in November 2022, a 4.5 percent increase. The Tampa area’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in November 2022, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from the year ago rate of 3.1 percent.

Governor Ron DeSantis also announced that Florida saw the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s top ten largest states and exceeded the national job growth rate for the 20th consecutive month in November 2022. Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in November 2022, more than a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. November 2022 also represents the second consecutive year, or 24th month, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate.

Florida’s private sector employment increased by 27,100 jobs over the month in November 2022, an increase of 0.3 percent. Florida’s total private sector employment increased by 5.2 percent (+420,700 jobs) over the year in November 2022, faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 3.6 percent over the same time period. Florida employers have added jobs for 31 consecutive months in November 2022.

Data in the month of November continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 455,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide November 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

