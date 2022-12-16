The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida November 2022 Employment Data

Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Southwest Florida area economy remains resilient as the state continues to monitor the economic impacts of Hurricane Ian and connect Floridians with recovery resources in November 2022.

The Fort Myers area, one of the most impacted areas by Hurricane Ian, saw an increase in its unemployment rate, up 0.4 percentage point over the year to 3.5 percent in November 2022. The Naples area, also heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, saw a 0.1 percentage point increase in its unemployment rate over the year to 2.7 percent in November 2022.

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 7,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.1 percent. The Naples area private sector employment increased by 4,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 3.1 percent.

The Southwest Florida’s area labor force increased by 18,712 over the year. The Fort Myers area labor force in November 2022 grew 13,140 over the year, a 3.6 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 5,572 over the year, a 3.0 percent increase.

The Fort Myers area industry gaining the most jobs over the year was education and health services (+2,700 jobs). The Naples area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were construction and education and health services (+1,400 jobs each).

Governor Ron DeSantis also announced that Florida saw the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s top ten largest states and exceeded the national job growth rate for the 20th consecutive month in November 2022. Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in November 2022, more than a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. November 2022 also represents the second consecutive year, or 24th month, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate.

Florida’s private sector employment increased by 27,100 jobs over the month in November 2022, an increase of 0.3 percent. Florida’s total private sector employment increased by 5.2 percent (+420,700 jobs) over the year in November 2022, faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 3.6 percent over the same time period. Florida employers have added jobs for 31 consecutive months in November 2022.

Data in the month of November continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 455,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

Various resources available to help Floridians and businesses include:

CareerSource & DEO Disaster Jobs Portal – The CareerSource Florida network has mobilized and deployed units and staff from across the state to storm-affected areas to assist Floridians with employment and business services. These mobile units, directed by local workforce development board and DEO teams, have computers, internet service, and skilled staff to help people apply for disaster recovery programs and new employment opportunities. DEO is also working with the Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) Network, who has deployed mobile units also and is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration. To look for employment opportunities to help rebuild Florida’s communities impacted by Hurricane Ian or to post disaster-related jobs where a labor force is needed, visit Florida’s Disaster Recovery Jobs Portal at DisasterRecovery.EmployFlorida.com.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) – Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available for Floridians who live or work in disaster declared counties and became unemployed as a result of the storm. Floridians who believe they may be eligible can file a claim today at www.FloridaJobs.org/DUA or call the DUA hotline at 800-385-3920.

Floridians have until December 30 to apply for DUA.

Dislocated Worker Grant – Through the Dislocated Worker Grant Program, DEO partners with local workforce development boards in the affected area to pay salaries for temporary disaster relief employment, which includes restoration and repair work, debris removal, and humanitarian assistance.

Community Action Network Resources – Through a close partnership with DEO, the Community Action Agency network helps administer the state’s Community Services Block Grant and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance programs.

Through the Community Services Block Grant Program, Community Action Agencies may provide emergency health, food, housing, day care, transportation assistance; housing counseling; financial management assistance; nutrition programs including federal surplus food distribution, food banks, job counseling, placement and training services and homeless prevention programs.

DEO has released emergency set-aside funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help families re-establish electric service, provide utility deposits at new places of residence for those permanently displaced, and repair or replace air-conditioning equipment for households with health-related conditions exacerbated by flooding, wind, and other storm damage.



Visit www.FloridaJobs.org/FindYourLocalCAA to apply for assistance through the Community Action Agency that serves the county where you live



To view the statewide November 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

