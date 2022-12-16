The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area November 2022 Employment Data

Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami area unemployment rate dropped to 1.5 percent in November 2022, down 1.8 percentage points over the year. The Miami area also led the state’s job growth in three major industries: trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 20,200 jobs; education and health services increasing by 12,100 jobs; and financial activities, increasing by 4,600 jobs.

The Miami area gained the second-highest number of private sector jobs over the year in November 2022, up 5.6 percent over the year with an increase of 61,300 jobs. The Miami area labor force increased by 1,436 over the year, a 0.1 percent increase.

Governor Ron DeSantis also announced that Florida saw the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s top ten largest states and exceeded the national job growth rate for the 20th consecutive month in November 2022. Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in November 2022, more than a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent. November 2022 also represents the second consecutive year, or 24th month, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate.

Florida’s private sector employment increased by 27,100 jobs over the month in November 2022, an increase of 0.3 percent. Florida’s total private sector employment increased by 5.2 percent (+420,700 jobs) over the year in November 2022, faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 3.6 percent over the same time period. Florida employers have added jobs for 31 consecutive months in November 2022.

Data in the month of November continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 455,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide November 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

