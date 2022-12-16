12-16-2022 MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT REACHES OVER $400 MILLION

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT REACHES OVER $400 MILLION

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to increasing sales and unmatched numbers, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $429 million ahead of Friday night’s draw, with an estimated cash value of $233.6 million. It is the 15th highest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

The last Mega Millions drawing on December 13 produced 23 third-tier winners of at least $10,000, and in the 17 drawings since the last jackpot hit (Oct. 14 in Florida and California), there have been 28 second-tier winning tickets of at least $1 million.

“This continues to be quite an exciting time in the Lottery industry with these high jackpots,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We want to encourage all players to have fun, but of course, please play responsibly.”

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.