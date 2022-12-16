Submit Release
Digital Marketing Company Busy Bee Media Rebrands to Reflect Evolving Industry Needs

Busy Bee Media Logo

Before

Busy Bee Media rebrand its identity and mission to reflect its dedication to client relationships.

Over the years, design tastes and trends have changed. The new brand identity is current and continues to reflect our company's core value, genuine customer relationships.”
— Michael Parente
MEDFORD, OR, USA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busy Bee Media, a leading provider of online marketing services, announced a rebrand to better align with the changing needs of its clients and a mission that reflects a deep dedication to client success and relationships.

"We are excited to unveil our updated brand, mission, and commitment to our clients and lead the digital marketing industry," said Michael Parente, CEO of Busy Bee Media. "Our rebranding is more than just a new logo – it represents a renewed focus on delivering innovative solutions for our clients."

As part of the rebranding, Busy Bee Media has introduced a range of services, including social media marketing, email marketing, graphic design, search engine optimization (SEO), and marketing strategy. The company has also expanded its team of experts to serve its growing customer base better. "We believe that our new branding and expanded offerings will help us better meet the needs of our clients and position us for long-term growth," said Parente.

Busy Bee Media is committed to helping businesses of all sizes succeed in growing their business in the digital space. Along with unveiling the refreshed brand, Busy Bee Media has also launched an updated corporate website. For more information about the company and its rebranding, visit www.BusyBeeMedia.com.

ABOUT Busy Bee Media:
Get Results, Not Excuses! A boutique marketing firm that delivers marketing solutions for home services, legal, and other business industries. As a business partner, Busy Bee Media provides honest advice and practical strategies for clients. To learn more and explore the new website, visit BusyBeeMedia.com.

Fawn Bolton
Busy Bee Media Inc
+1 541-538-0206
email us here

