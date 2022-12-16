ASAPP OXP launches version 14.0, simultaneously upgrading all Client-Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- This past weekend, ASAPP OXP™ launched ASAPP version 14.0 across all Client-Partners. This marks the company’s first simultaneous launch to bring all Client-Partners to the most recent version. ASAPP version 14.0 enhances both ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets and is ASAPP OXP’s last software update of 2022.
“We’re proud to continually provide version updates which bring concrete benefits to our Client-Partners,” shared Steve Sauve, Chief Product Officer. “Version 14.0 brings increased capabilities and expanded access to our Client-Partners, something we will continue to deliver in the new year.”
Some of the key benefits of this update include:
Straight-Through Processing Enhancements
Building upon ASAPP version 13.0, this most recent update brings new capabilities to Straight-Through Processing (STP) users. In particular, new STP configurations empower Client-Partners licensing the ASAPP OXP Account Origination Solution by enforcing minimum credit score requirements and restricting applicants to either single or joint applications. Additionally, ASAPP version 14.0 brings support for straight-through processing of unsecured loan applications. Credit Unions and their members benefit from STP as it increases efficiency and reduces instances of human error.
ASAPP OXP uniCORE™
Client-Partners who leverage the ASAPP OXP uniCORE™ DNA Connector can now leverage the ASAPP OXP Forge origination plug-in. Launched in early 2022, originally with a CGI RFS360 connection, the plug-in allowed ASAPP OXP to became Canada’s first account and lending origination platform integrated with an authenticated micro front-end plug-in within the Forge Digital Banking Platform. With the addition of the ASAPP OXP uniCORE™ DNA Connector this feature streamlines the account and lending origination process further. This implementation supports the uniCORE DNA Connector, with future core banking integrations planned in upcoming releases.
Expanded Engagement feature set access
With ASAPP version 14.0, the ASAPP OXP API is now available for Client-Partners who license ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets. Benefits include the ability for credit union staff to request application lists and details in real-time for integration with third party systems.
Additionally, the ASAPP OXP Enterprise Content Management module is now broadly available to all Engagement licensed Client-Partners. ASAPP OXP ECM enables Client-Partners to securely store and backup documents from the comfort of an intuitive and configurable interface. The ASAPP OXP ECM also automatically attaches all account and lending origination documents within a member profile in the ASAPP OXP CRM resulting in significant efficiencies for staff.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
