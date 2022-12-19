SalesScreen Brings the Heat to the Winter G2 Reports
SalesScreen named leader in Sales Gamification for the seventh straight quarter!
One of the best tools to boost overall performance & a competitive nature within a sales environment.”NEW YORK , NY, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 winter G2 reports are out and SalesScreen has once again been named as a leader in Sales Gamification and a high performer in Sales Performance Management for a 7th straight quarter. Enterprise companies are also taking note of their full suite of products, pushing them to the top of the Enterprise Usability Index. For those who don’t know, G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems so that potential tech buyers can see how companies stack up against each other in specific fields. Let’s dive in and take a look at the biggest takeaways from this quarter’s G2 release.
— Joshua S., Director of Sales Development, GWI.
Sales Gamification Leaders
As we mentioned before, SalesScreen has been named a leader in sales gamification for an incredible 7th quarter in a row. SalesScreen received satisfaction ratings well above industry averages including:
- 97% quality of support
- 97% satisfaction rating
- 92% in ease of admin
- 91% in ease of setup
- 97% likelihood to recommend
Their users also named them the #1 gamification platform on the implementation index, giving them leading ratings in implementation, ease of setup, and average user adoption. An anonymous G2 user reviewed their implementation and customer care saying, “Our CSM is the freaking best. She's provided the best support we could have ever asked for, which has helped us as managers learn how to use the tool to the greatest effect. She'll suggest and set up contests for us based on what behaviors we're trying to drive, analyzes what efforts are getting the greatest results, is hyper-responsive to our random emails and requests, and overall, is a delight to work with. Absolute game changer!” Overall, 100% of their reviews are 4 stars or above, and users love their customer service.
Enterprise Level Solutions
Larger enterprise companies are continuing to see the value of gamification for unifying teams, boosting motivation, and increasing transparency across the entire sales force. This quarter, SalesScreen has been named as a high performer for enterprises in Sales Performance Management. Crucially, their enterprise customers are seeing user adoption rates 10% higher than industry standards. All of this has culminated in them being listed as one of the top 2 gamification products in the Enterprise Usability Index.
Jason Prindle, the Senior Director of Global Sales Development at BigID, said, “…the onboarding support from the SalesScreen team has been nothing short of amazing! From both a technical point of view, as well as getting suggestions, best practices and "how we use it" guidance, I could not ask for a more complete team to help us get the platform up and running how we envisioned it during the demos!”
Users Love Them
User adoption has always been a massive pain point for any new technology, especially for larger teams or sales teams spread out across multiple locations. SalesScreen’s users don’t just use their platform, they seem to love it! According to Darren M, Branch Development Director at Cubitt & West, “SalesScreen is Essential to My Business” SalesScreen makes it easier than ever to manage a sales team, regardless of whether they are in the office, remote, or in the field, with user adoption rates well above industry standards across all company sizes. This quarter showed some serious promise for SalesScreen’s future, with an increasing market share in both growing and stable industries, and we look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store.
Olga Karanikos
SalesScreen
olga.karanikos@salesscreen.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Other