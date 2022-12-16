Submit Release
Address at IHRA plenary by Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand

SWEDEN, December 16 - In an address to the IHRA Plenary with the Heads of Delegations, Minister for Culture, Parisa Liljestrand, said: I am proud to see the IHRA delegates gathering in Sweden once again for the Swedish IHRA Presidency’s second time, to take important decisions for the future of the organisation, to share knowledge and new research, to learn from each other and to deepen their cooperation.

On December 1st 2022, Minister for Culture, Parisa Liljestrand held this address to the Heads of Delegations of the second IHRA Plenary in Gothenburg:

Sweden holds the Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, The IHRA, at a time when the organisation is needed more than ever. We see antisemitism, antigypsyism, disinformation and distortion of the Holocaust in many contexts, not least on social media platforms. At the same time, many of the last remaining witnesses and survivors of the Holocaust are passing away. We have an immense responsibility to ensure that coming generations will not forget.

During the last two plus decades Sweden has taken on this responsibility, not least as the founding country of the IHRA. As expressed in our Statement of Government Policy, the Swedish Government will continue to prioritise efforts to combat antisemitism.

As part of our efforts, Sweden is now delivering on our pledges to the Malmö Forum, Remember – ReAct, which Sweden hosted in 2021. Some of the pledges have been fulfilled and others are currently being implemented. The Swedish IHRA Presidency is also building on the momentum created by the Malmö Forum by following up on all delegations’ pledges.

I’m proud to see the IHRA delegates gathering in Sweden once again for the Swedish IHRA Presidency’s second time, to take important decisions for the future of the organisation, to share knowledge and new research, to learn from each other and to deepen their cooperation. I can think of no better way to end the year, and I am convinced that working together is the best way to promote human rights and democracy. Together we can make a difference. Together – for impact.

Please watch the address here:

