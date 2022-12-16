SABESP – Material Fact - Capex Plan for the period 2023 to 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on a meeting held at this date, the Board of Directors approved the Capex Plan for the period 2023 to 2027, in the amount of R$ 26.2 billion.
Contatos de RI
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br