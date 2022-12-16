Extraordinary Wedding Ceremony at Soroka Medical Center
BE'ER SHEVA, ISRAEL, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newlyweds brought their wedding ceremony to the Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute in Soroka Medical Center to allow the bride’s father, hospitalized with cancer, to attend.
Linoy & Nadav with her Father at Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute in Soroka Medical Center
Linoy, the future bride-to-be, found herself in a devastating situation; her father was hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center and unable to attend her wedding. Linoy and her groom, Nadav, acted quickly to be sure Linoy’s dad could witness his daughter's wedding. The couple worked with staff from Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva to plan a beautiful wedding ceremony in her father’s hospital room, complete with guests and a Rabbi. “As a young couple, the most important part of our wedding was that our dearest family and friends will accompany us on this special day, that's why we chose to hold the Chuppah in a place where dad would feel the most comfortable and safe, in the presence of the medical teams that treat him from the Soroka oncology department” Linoy told American Friends of Soroka (AFS).
The Legacy Heritage Oncology Center & Dr. Larry Norton Institute, Israel’s newest comprehensive cancer center, serves more than 18,000 cancer patients every year, including 750 children. By leveraging Soroka’s connection with Ben Gurion University of the Negev and its strategic location in the burgeoning technology hub of Be’er Sheva, Soroka’s new Oncology Center is set to be the most advanced cancer treatment and research facility in the Middle East. In Summer 2022, Soroka inaugurated the “The History of the Star of David” by Marc Bennett in the Healing Garden of this Center; a monumental artwork tracing the highs and lows of the Magen David, Judaism’s iconic symbol. The public art installation is adjacent to the hospital’s synagogue, and was the backdrop for the September 30th wedding ceremony.
“It was really important that her dad was there–happy and comfortable. He kept smiling and it brought us great joy,” stated Nadav “Our wedding day could not have been more special, and thanks to the extraordinary care of Soroka’s staff, we were together with our close family and friends.”
Soroka & the American Friends of Soroka Medical Center continue to develop the new Oncology Center with state-of-the-art equipment and essential facilities. Generous friends like yourselves serve as role models for future generations, together, saving lives in Israel and making a difference in the world. AFS wishes you all a happy and healthy Holiday Season & New Year, filled with the blessings of peace, fulfillment and friendship. To learn more, please contact Friends@Soroka.org or call the AFS office at 914-725-9070. Soroka.org
American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center.
Soroka Medical Center is Israel’s leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be’er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country’s most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over 1.2 million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel’s land. With two medical schools, a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all, regardless of race, religion, or politics. This unique institution, founded in 1959, exemplifies a deep commitment to outstanding medical care, peaceful coexistence in action and medical research that has a global impact. Soroka.org
