Dragon Capital partners with HSBC Vietnam

VIETNAM, December 16 -

HCM CITY — Dragon Capital VietFund Management has signed a cooperation agreement with HSBC Bank (Vietnam) Ltd. to introduce open-ended funds managed by Dragon Capital to the bank's customers.

Accordingly, customers with investment needs will be supported by HSBC Vietnam staff to connect with Dragon Capital to carry out the entire investment process from account opening, product selection and investment transaction.

The investment products provided include a hybrid fund, DCDS, and an equity fund, DCBC. These are open-ended funds managed by Dragon Capital that have been among the market leaders in terms of performance for more than 10 years.

“Dragon Capital greatly appreciates the capability and amazing values that HSBC Vietnam can provide to clients at large scale as a result of our partnership. This also consolidates the strong commitment of Dragon Capital in the domestic market and the future of Việt Nam economy,” said Beat Schurch, CEO of Dragon Capital. “According to data firm Wealth-X, Việt Nam is expected to stand in the fourth position of the world's top 10 fastest-growing HNW countries in the 2018 – 2023 period.”

“There will be more sophisticated demand from wealthy clients for investment and we are certain that our collaboration with HSBC Vietnam will bring about special advantages for customers and, as a result, lead to business success for both organisations,” he said.

“Growth of the middle class is one of the key themes propelling the Vietnamese economy which will translate into rising income and affluence across all segments of society. This structural growth will accelerate wealth creation well above developed markets and precipitate demand for wealth products and solutions,” said Pramoth Rajendran, Country Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Vietnam.

“In order to better serve our customers and to further enhance the wealth offering, we are pleased to partner with one of the largest asset managers in Vietnam, Dragon Capital, to refer their mutual funds to our growing wealth and personal banking customer base. This new offering is one of the many steps HSBC Vietnam is taking to open a world of opportunities for our customers,” he said. — VNS