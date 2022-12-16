Submit Release
AB Inbev launches final round of 100+ Labs programme

VIETNAM, December 16 - HCM CITY — The brewing company AB InBev, collaborating with startup investment consultancy company 5Desire, launched the final round of the 100+ Labs programme in Việt Nam at the Myst Hotel in District 1 on December 14.

100+ Labs is a contest to drive the local startup ecosystem and enable global exposure in Việt Nam.

The final round of the contest in Việt Nam featured three projects from EQUO, Buyo Labs and GreenJoy.

The winner was Buyo, which develops biodegradable plastics to help tackle environmental pollution.

The winner will receive mentorship, training, and funding of up to VNĐ340 million (US$15,000) for implementing a pilot project. They also gained a ticket to the global AB InBev 100+ Accelerator contest and a chance to win $100,000 of funding.

Nguyễn Trình Cao Sơn, deputy director of Bình Dương Province Centre of Natural Resources and Environment Technical - Monitoring, said that this is a meaningful programme, which will become an incentive for startups associated with environmental protection. — VNS

