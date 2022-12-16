Speed Restrictions Update for East Central PA Highways

​

PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 380 in Monroe County in east central Pennsylvania.





Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using some interstates earlier to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.





The vehicle restrictions reflected Level I of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF).





PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will still see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways:

• Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties;

• Interstate 380 in Monroe County.





Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restrictions are in place on these roads. Additional restrictions on other roadways could be added depending on changing conditions.





Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on the website.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.





Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown, and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.





MEDIA CONTACTS: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #



