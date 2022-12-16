Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 323,082 in the last 365 days.

Fibank is the first Bulgarian bank to offer ATM services for the blind

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) has successfully implemented voice menus in some of its ATMs to help blind people withdraw money from them. The service is available on 60 devices of the bank located in key locations in major cities. The innovation is in line with the best global banking practices to facilitate the use of everyday banking by the visually impaired.

ATMs provide audio instructions so that people who cannot read the menus can operate the machine without assistance, by only using the numeric keypad below the screen. Information is provided via a headset (customer owned) which is plugged into a socket on the front of the device. Each transaction step is explained, allowing the visually impaired to fully utilize the ATMs. Fibank's long-term goal is that every new ATM has this functionality.

A similar trend is observed in highly developed countries, where ATMs for the blind are being installed by major international banks such as Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, Royal Bank of Canada and others.

Ivailo Alexandrov
Fibank (First Investment Bank)
email us here

You just read:

Fibank is the first Bulgarian bank to offer ATM services for the blind

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.