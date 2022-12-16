Exclusive Interview with Michael R. Neece, C.P.O. for AI Powered Recruitment Solutions Provider: Stock Symbol:: BOMO

Share This Article

News Provided By

Stock Symbol BOMO $BOMO Talent Robot $BOMO for Employers $BOMO for Candidates Michael Neece CPO $BOMO

bowmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMO)

BOMO is focused on delivering the very best solution for our customers to the point where they forget about the underlying technologies. Our goal is to make the name of our company a verb.” — BOMO Chief Product Officer Michael R. Neece

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Interview with Michael R. Neece, Chief Product Officer for AI-Powered Recruitment Solutions Provider bowmo, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BOMO) HR technology company delivering services and developing software that transforms hiring into a productive, data-driven, unbiased process.Vertically Integrated Business Model serving fast-growing HR tech, SaaS, RaaS, and e-learning market segments.Artificial intelligence (AI) quickly matches candidates to jobs for employers.Software (SaaS) and Recruiting Services (RaaS) for employers drive rapid customer acquisition, competitive differentiation, and revenue growth.AI- and video-powered portals for employers, third-party recruiters, and candidates that match candidates and jobs, provide e-learning apps.Michael R. Neece is a TEDx Speaker with 20 years of experience in recruiting for Hewlett Packard, Fidelity Investments & other large companies. Also started several companies to improve the hiring process.Michael R. Neece has appeared on or contributed to NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, and MSNBC, as well as New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Financial Times. Also presented at MIT, Stamford, WPI, and Columbia.bowmo™, Inc. (OTC: BOMO) provides an intelligent software solution for the staffing and recruiting industry that seamlessly integrates into existing ATS–applicant tracking systems. The company helps to revive the recruiter’s human touch and evolve the candidate sourcing process. BOMO embraces the challenges of the recruiter by providing the means to quicker, more efficient, and conversant candidate sourcing. Time spent searching and time to hire drops dramatically, freeing the recruiter up to engage more clients and business partners in growing their businesses with the very best-matched candidates.On December 14th, 2022 BOMO Chief Product Officer Michael R. Neece sat down with Corporate Ads to conduct the following detailed interview. This transcript is exclusive to the distribution of the Corporate Ads awareness program.INTERVIEW:Corporate Ads: As the BOMO Chief Product Officer, what are you responsible for?MICHAEL R. NEECE, CPO: The job of the Chief Product Officer is responsible for leading the creation of the product vision, and working with our other executives, product management, and product development teams to make our product vision a reality. As CPO I have the privilege to listen to customers, and industry partners, as well as analyze market dynamics, to ensure we are developing the right products for the market at the right time.Corporate Ads: What types of experience prepare someone to be the BOMO CPO?MICHAEL R. NEECE, CPO: Being a CPO requires the ability to see things strategically, while also acting tactically to bring the best products and services to marketing rapidly. At a technology and services company like BOMO, the CPO needs to crystalize the product vision, understand the market dynamics in real-time, know what it’s like to sell a technical solution to enterprise customers, and have the ability to work closely with engineering to bring exceptional products and services to market.Corporate Ads: What’s the background that has prepared you to be the BOMO CPO?MICHAEL R. NEECE, CPO: Everyone’s career journey is unique. Mine has been fueled by the passion to improve the process of hiring for everyone involved, from the hiring manager, the interviewer, the recruiter, and the job seeker. My career journey includes roles in engineering, sales, marketing, finance, and operations at Fortune 100 companies and startups.I’m a TEDx speaker with 20 years of experience in recruiting where I’ve led hiring at companies like Hewlett Packard, Fidelity Investments, and several other large companies. I’ve also started several companies to improve hiring for job seekers and employers.Appeared on or contributed to media outlets like NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, and MSNBC, as well as New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Financial Times. I’ve also presented at MIT, Stamford, WPI, and Columbia. And I hold degrees in Physics and Engineering.Corporate Ads: Tell me about the development of bowmo 2.0?MICHAEL R. NEECE, CPO: Bowmo 2.0 is the next generation of the BOMO software solution. The first version, bowmo 1.0, was released in February 2017. It was one of the first, if not the very first recruiting systems that used artificial intelligence (AI) to match candidates to jobs, which dramatically improved how companies and recruiters found the best candidates.After releasing the product, we learned a lot and listened a lot to users, partners, market influencers and investors. We also analyzed the advancement of technologies like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.In early 2022, we rebuilt an exceptional software development team that is now making great strides in the development of our next-generation recruiting platform, bowmo 2.0.The BOMO software solution will put the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the hands of every employer, recruiter, and job seeker.It is important to know that we are using technology to improve recruiting. But artificial intelligence is not making the hiring decisions. The hiring decision is still made by the people on the interview team.It is also important to mention that the BOMO software solution is one of five services we offer in what we call our Vertically Integrated Business Model (VIBM). Our portfolio of products and services includes:First, Bowmo 2.0 is a Software as a Service solution that is referred to as SaaS.Second, Recruiting as a Service (RaaS) is a monthly subscription to recruiting services where the BOMO recruiting team becomes an extension of an employer’s internal recruiting team.Third, is contingent fee recruiting services where the BOMO network of internal and external recruiters fill positions on a contingent basis.Fourth, is our video-based e-Learning platform that delivers just-in-time skill-building content for hiring teams, recruiters, and job candidates.Fifth, recruiting process consulting helps employers to integrate their systems, people, and processes.Corporate Ads: The HRTech market is ($157B US Market) and growing at 10% annually. What are some of the industry challenges and opportunities?MICHAEL R. NEECE, CPO: The HRTech market has three key challenges and opportunities that affect its growth. Four key factors are:1. The Appropriate Use of the Right Technology: The appropriate use of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and workflow automation to enhance hiring processes and individual careers.2. Solving the Challenge of Data fragmentation: Integration and sharing of data across silos of information across different software solutions. This data fragmentation causes repetitive and error-prone manual data entry tasks.3. Regulatory Compliance: Use of individual information, personal privacy, and data retention. Different states in the US, and Europe.4. Intuitive Useability: Great technology is only as valuable as its usability and how intuitive it is for people to use. The user experience and user interface are just as important as technical capabilities.When a company has built a great product the underlying technology is no longer mentioned. When people use Google, they don’t think about the underlying search technologies. People just enter what they are looking for. They “Google'' “IT”!Google was not the first search engine company but it won that battle because it delivered the best solution. Google turned their company name into a verb.In the same way, BOMO is focused on delivering the very best solution for our customers to the point where they forget about the underlying technologies that make the magic happen. Our goal is to make the name of our company a verb. To find great candidates, employers just “bowmo” their job.To find a great opportunity, job seekers will just “bowmo” their resume to be matched to great jobs.Corporate Ads: This was a very insightful interview, Mr. Neece. I am sure our readers will benefit from the time you took to speak with us today. Thank you very much. Best of luck with all your future plans at BOMO.DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Fresh Merger/Making Revenues/Big News for Bowmo Inc. $BOMO CEO Eddie Aizman’s exclusive interview with RChilli