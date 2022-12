Harrington Corporate Action (caWeb5) Software Sees Rapid Global Adoption

Reduce Cost & Increase Revenue by Streamlining Communication

The caWeb5 customers are large and small.” — stated Rick Harrington, Jr, CEO of HGI.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrington Group International (HGI) announced today that their Corporate Action System (caWeb5) cloud application has seen rapid implementation across a variety of markets around the globe.The caWeb5 offering was created from the suggestions of several existing and potential customers; they wanted a solution that can manage tasks for resolving any business issue, including:o Corrective Action 7D/8D & Preventive Actiono Material Non-Conformance Trackingo Product Issue Trackingo Supplier Issueso Customer Feedbacko Orders and Returnso Customer Complaint Trackingo Employees Suggestionso Product Service TicketsThe business needs for Corporate Action Management has always been a constant. caWeb5 has Easy steps to identify any issue, designate team members, and execute tasks/actions to resolve the issue!- Deliver faster problem resolution and prevent recurrence- All tasks in one area for easy access- Improve collaboration between team members- Detailed management reports for each step in the process- Eliminate unnecessary meetings- Hold your employees accountable- Prevent major disasters before they occur- Add attachment and files for any task- 24/7/365 anywhere in the worldHGI’s proven success with its clients, from the shop floor to the executive offices, have made Harrington Group International’s caWeb5 one of the most widely used Software programs for over 100,000+ users since 1991.Visit our website at www.hgint.com and/or call us @ 1-800-ISO-9000 to schedule a FREE DEMO today.