Speed Limit Restored on Roadway in the Region

​PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction that was in place on Interstate 99 in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, the speed limit was reduced earlier today to 45 mph on:



Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties



All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.



PennDOT will continue to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.



MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry 814-696-7101





