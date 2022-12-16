In a World that Needs More Joy - Learn the Trifecta of Joy Strategies - It Truly Does HELP
In a world that needs more JOY Gill's book provides strategies to live an intentional joy-filled life.
The Trifecta of JOY offers you an opportunity to reconnect with yourself in a way that inspires hope, possibility, and reignites the joy we are meant to have!”LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanya Gill, registered social worker, speaker, podcaster, author, and life success coach who has helped countless people transform their lives with ease, has published her stories, strategies, and self-help in “Trifecta of Joy, HELP yourself in a world of change”. Gill refers to her book as the self-help book for people who know there must be more, want it now, and want it to be easy.
‘The Trifecta of Joy’ an Amazon Best Selling book shows readers how to become more intentional, and understand why you are who you are, and provides simple strategies to living more presently, with JOY, starting right now. Gill’s passion to help the world have more JOY she is hosting a live complimentary webinar on December 20, 2022, at 12pm MST Click here to register.
“The last few years have brought a lot of change for people. Too many are struggling with mental health, overall wellness, and their sense of place in the world right now. The world is different and we need to do things different to see that JOY is needed!” This system helps you to:
- Create more clarity in your direction
- Strengthen your relationship with yourself and others
- Feeling more in control of your life
- Experience harmony between your inner and outer worlds
The Trifecta of Joy is a bonus for Gill’s podcast audience, exploring all the messy fabulousness of life and celebrating the challenging moments as opportunities to learn and love forward. Gill brings awareness to challenges and celebrations, invites strategies to create more peace and ease, and talks about how to raise your vibration, so you are living a life with purpose, passion, and pleasure. Order a copy of The Trifecta of Joy, and give one to someone you care about at www.TrifectaofJoy.com.
About Tanya Gill:
Tanya Gill, B.A./B.Ed., BSW, RSW, Certified Life Coach, Certified Grief Recovery Practitioner, Certificate in Thanatology, and founder, CEO, and lead coach of Perfectly Imperfect Life Coaching. With over 30 years of professional and lived experience, Tanya prefers to be a contributor than an expert. As a speaker, she shares with groups, organizations, and conferences, to inspire others to find their way as helpers by helping themselves. Tanya has a podcast and a book called The Trifecta of Joy and has been a guest speaker on many shows worldwide. In her practice, she partners with clients one on one, and in supportive group settings, including The Trifecta of Joy Academy. www.TrifectaofJoy.com
