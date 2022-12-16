Seven CarWash boasting superb cleaning power with its hot steam vapor and high pressure

superb cleaning power with its hot steam vapor and high pressure by Jet Steam machine.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven CarWash Korea, Inc. (www.7carwash.com), a Korea-based leader in providing innovative steam cleaning solution for vehicles, introduces a wide range of steam car wash machines into the entire car wash industry around the world.

Steam-based car washing has been certainly endeared by looking for powerful car washing solution.

This Seven CarWash’s steam car washing machines show an amazing powerful cleaning capability with its remarkably advanced technology to ensure high level car washing solution.

The company’s solution is equipped with an eco-friendly process that employs hot steam vapor to effectively clean and sterilize. It can penetrate water into all the pores and clean thoroughly all the parts of the car without use of commercial chemical cleaners while steam’s removing mold as well as spores, germs, viruses, dust mites, and bacteria leaving the surface clean and sanitized.

“Our steam car solution delivers the most powerful cleaning effect allowing for 100% hand wash result but saves huge amount of water than other cleaning methods.

We are superior to a tunnel car wash in a way that drive-through washes reclaim the 100's of gallons used, however tremendous waste occurs despite re-use. Pinning brushes can easily cause damage to mirrors, antennas, and aftermarket parts. The quality will never compare to a hand car wash, cleaning wheels, and parts that are intricate and hard to reach.

On the other hands, we have competitiveness against a pressure washer. Seven CarWash can save water up to 50 times as much and is extremely powerful for sanitizing and cleaning inside of the car.

Moreover, our heated steam can easily remove deep stubborn stains including ingrained dirt and sap without aid of chemicals,” says JIN, CEO of Seven CarWash.

In addition to its powerful steam cleaning capability, Seven CarWash has a remarkable feature to be proven on the market in terms of economic and environmental benefits.

Two liters of water are only required with Seven CarWash to clean one vehicle.

The current family of Seven CarWash products includes CL1700series, SP7000/SP7000PR, CL1700HD, SP7000GOLD, and SP1000SERIES.

