SEOUL, GUMCHEONGU, SOUTH KOREA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superb Steam cleaning machine for Winery & Brewery.

Seven Car Wash Korea, Inc. (www.7carwash.com), a Korea-based leader in providing innovative steam cleaning solution for Winery & Brewery.

Steam-based oak barrel washing has been certainly endeared by looking for powerful barrel washing solution.

This Seven Car Wash Korea Inc’s steam washing machines show an amazing powerful cleaning capability with its remarkably advanced technology to ensure high level oak barrel washing solution.

The company’s solution is equipped with an eco-friendly process that employs hot steam vapor to effectively clean and sterilize. It can penetrate steam into all the pores and clean thoroughly all the parts of the oak barrel without use of commercial chemical cleaners while steam’s removing mold as well as spores, germs, viruses, dust mites, and bacteria leaving the surface clean and sanitized.

SP7000PR with timer have the following functions:

* Perfect sterilization and sanitation through dry steam.

* It is a suitable and proper for wine & brewery industry, making the cleaning operation by the facility simply and more effectively.

* Less water consumption means eco-friendly, It doesn’t require waste treatment/sewer facility.

* Time setting and Alarm light available.

On the other hands there is a competitiveness against a water pressure washer. Seven CarWash can save water up to 10 times as much and is extremely powerful for sanitizing and cleaning inside of the oak barrel.

In addition to its powerful steam cleaning capability, Seven CarWash has a remarkable feature to be proven on the market in terms of economic and environmental benefits.

3 to 4Liter liters of water are only required with steam washer to clean one oak barrel instead of 50liter of water.

Learn more information at www.7carwash.com or email the company at info@7carwash.com

