Fourier Intelligence Joins Leading Trade Association, Electrosuisse
Fourier Intelligence is now a member of Electrosuisse, a global trade association for electrical, energy, and information technology
We believe that together with the vast network of Electrosuisse, we can widely influence and promote safer technology by contributing our expertise to international standardisation activities”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading health technology group Fourier Intelligence is happy to announce joining Electrosuisse as a member. Electrosuisse has focused on promoting safe, economic, and environmentally friendly electricity generation and usage for the past 130 years.
— Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence
Founded in 1889, Electrosuisse has become a global trade association for electrical, energy, information, and communication technology. As a specialist organisation with over 2000 members, it has also played a crucial role in disseminating knowledge and interest groups within the field with information on international standardisation and certification bodies.
Electrosuisse is a member of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and represents Switzerland. The organisation offers training, advice, inspection, testing and certification to ensure environmental governance is met.
As a health technology group, Fourier Intelligence is known to have an extensive portfolio of solutions to offer. Developing such advanced technology takes considerable energy and requires plenty of testing for medical devices. Being a member of Electrosuisse further signifies its mission to promote economical and safe devices to its clients and partners.
“We are pleased and look forward to being a part of Electrosuisse. As the standardisation and certification of each country evolve, it is crucial to stay connected to support one another in this matter,” mentioned Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group.
“The association’s vision aligns with Fourier’s goal of promoting safe and economic health technology to our network. We believe that together with the vast network of Electrosuisse, we can widely influence and promote safer technology by contributing our expertise to international standardisation activities.”
