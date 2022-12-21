Fourier Intelligence Joins Leading Trade Association, Electrosuisse

Zen KOH, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence Electrosuisse logo

Fourier Intelligence is now a member of Electrosuisse, a global trade association for electrical, energy, and information technology

We believe that together with the vast network of Electrosuisse, we can widely influence and promote safer technology by contributing our expertise to international standardisation activities” — Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence