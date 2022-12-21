Fourier Intelligence Joins Leading Trade Association, Electrosuisse

Zen KOH, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence standing at Marina One in Singapore

Zen KOH, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence

Electrosuisse logo

Fourier Intelligence is now a member of Electrosuisse, a global trade association for electrical, energy, and information technology

We believe that together with the vast network of Electrosuisse, we can widely influence and promote safer technology by contributing our expertise to international standardisation activities”
— Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading health technology group Fourier Intelligence is happy to announce joining Electrosuisse as a member. Electrosuisse has focused on promoting safe, economic, and environmentally friendly electricity generation and usage for the past 130 years.

Founded in 1889, Electrosuisse has become a global trade association for electrical, energy, information, and communication technology. As a specialist organisation with over 2000 members, it has also played a crucial role in disseminating knowledge and interest groups within the field with information on international standardisation and certification bodies.

Electrosuisse is a member of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and represents Switzerland. The organisation offers training, advice, inspection, testing and certification to ensure environmental governance is met.

As a health technology group, Fourier Intelligence is known to have an extensive portfolio of solutions to offer. Developing such advanced technology takes considerable energy and requires plenty of testing for medical devices. Being a member of Electrosuisse further signifies its mission to promote economical and safe devices to its clients and partners.

“We are pleased and look forward to being a part of Electrosuisse. As the standardisation and certification of each country evolve, it is crucial to stay connected to support one another in this matter,” mentioned Zen Koh, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Fourier Intelligence Group.

“The association’s vision aligns with Fourier’s goal of promoting safe and economic health technology to our network. We believe that together with the vast network of Electrosuisse, we can widely influence and promote safer technology by contributing our expertise to international standardisation activities.”

Sarah Lim
Fourier Intelligence
sarah.lim@fftai.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fourier Intelligence Joins Leading Trade Association, Electrosuisse

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sarah Lim
Fourier Intelligence sarah.lim@fftai.com
Company/Organization
Fourier Intelligence
Marina One West Tower, 9 Straits View 05-07
Singapore, 018937
Singapore
+65 6911 6651
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Fourier Intelligence Joins Leading Trade Association, Electrosuisse
University of Melbourne-Fourier Intelligence Joint Laboratory Co-Director Honoured with IEEE Fellow Distinction
Fourier Intelligence Announces World-Class Scientific Advisory Board
View All Stories From This Author