Black Design Collective (BDC) Partners with TUKAweb

Black Design Collective Founders: TJ Walker, Ruth E. Carter, Angela Dean, Kevan Hall

Black Design Collective partners with TUKAweb to bring fashion tech and education to underserved designers in the US apparel industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally recognized fashion industry technology juggernaut TUKAweb, a division of TUKAgroup, has officially partnered with Black Design Collective (BDC) to provide an exclusive platform offering affordable online training, fashion design, presentation, and production software to members of the BDC community.

As part of this alliance, TUKAweb will support the amplification of BDC’s mission by providing professional software, manufacturing equipment, and training resources to chapters of BDC as regional Black Design Collective Creative Centers are officially launched nationwide.

Through its Black Design Collective Creative Centers, BDC will establish microfactories offering designers, students and other fashion creatives access to design and apparel production resources as well as public facing facilities such as retail outlets. The core initiative of the alliance between TUKAweb and BDC is to establish a culture of professional education and training. Educational opportunities and programs are sited as the foundation for economic empowerment and self-sustainability among people of color within the apparel industry.

The programs created through this alliance will consist of the use of both software and hardware technologies. Participants will be taught the complete cycle of the garment making processes from concept to consumer, including but not limited to 3D design, virtual models, pattern design, grading, marker making, plotting, digitizing, and laser cutting.

Black Design Collective was founded in 2018 by Oscar- winning costume designer (Black Panther) Ruth E. Carter, TJ Walker of Cross Colours, Kevan Hall of Kevan Hall Design, and Angela Dean of DeanZign. This 501c3 Non-profit organization was created to provide hands on mentorship programs targeted at designers of color in the development, production, and global marketing of their products. The originators of BDC recognized the need for black designers to have a professionally curated, culturally centered, and nationally recognized space to learn, grow, and flourish under the guidance of highly established designers.

“Since 1995, we at TUKAweb and TUKAgroup have had a consistent history of supporting the efforts of important groups like BDC,” said Geoff Taylor, President of TUKAweb. “When talented and motivated individuals are given access to advanced technology and training, there is no limit to where it may take them. It’s critical to provide these resources at the foundational level where this mentorship can be most impactful,” continues Taylor.

Through their website, TUKAweb is a vertical resource for industry professionals, individuals, and educators seeking end-to-end solutions including textile design, apparel CAD/CAM, 3D garment development, online training courses as well as 2D and 3D garment templates.

To review a list of membership benefits including workshops, seminars, promotions, meetings, and special events – as well as take advantage of the technology, equipment, and training alliance with TUKAweb – interested candidates are encouraged to submit an application for membership review by visiting BDC’s website: blackdesigncollective.com/become-a-member/.

“I have spent more than half of my professional life navigating the apparel industry. Along the way I have had my fair share of successes and drawbacks. I consider it both a blessing and a privilege to partner with TUKAweb in presenting a future generation of designers and fashion creatives an unsurpassed opportunity to harness these amazing resources to realize their full potential,” said TJ Walker, Vice President of BDC.

About Black Design Collective (BDC)

Founded in 2018, the BDC is comprised of accomplished fashion industry professionals of color who seek to amplify the influence of and create opportunities for the community of black apparel and accessory designers and costume designers within the US and abroad. The BDC mission is rooted in the promotion of scholarship, mentorship, and entrepreneurship within emerging generations of black fashion design talent. Through this work, the BDC aims at ultimately fostering an independent and self-sustaining black fashion community.

Website: www.blackdesigncollective.com

Social: @black_design_collective

Email: info@blackdesigncollective.com

About TUKAgroup: The Los Angeles-based corporation consists of three global divisions to serve fashion businesses of all sizes. Tukatech, a fashion technology company, develops software and machinery for apparel product development and garment manufacturing. TUKAweb, a web-based service portal, is a hub of tools and services ideal for fashion students and entrepreneurs. TUKAcenters, global brick-and-mortar design cafes, offer workstations for apparel start-ups and freelancers to utilize Tukatech fashion technology for their businesses.

Website: www.tukaweb.com